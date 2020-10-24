John “Alvin” Holle, age 95, of Linn formerly of Barnes, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Clay County Medical Center in Clay Center. Viewing is from noon to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, with visitation between 6:30 and 8:00 pm, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville. Funeral services are planned for 2:00 pm, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, south of Barnes. Burial with Military Honors will be at Maplewood Cemetery, west of Barnes.
John Holle
