Johnny Edward Gamino, AKA “John”, age 63, passed away on August 7, 2022, in Topeka, KS, with family by his side.
Johnny was born on May 22, 1959, in Manhattan, KS, the son of the late Alvena (Belair) Gamino and Guadalupe Gamino. He was baptized at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan, KS, and was a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation in Mayetta, KS.
John attended local schools in Manhattan. He was also taught how to do upholstery and leather work and even dabbled in making knives out of deer antlers just for fun. Some of John’s hobbies were camping with family and friends, and just throwing that fishing pole in the water and enjoying a “cold beer”, why not! Johnny also liked to do beadwork, what beautiful colors he chose, we can remember the Native American earrings he made for each of his sisters.
John worked as a construction laborer for most of his life, some of those years were with Blackhawk, Inc. going out of town putting up grain bins. You could always count on John helping others, even family members. We will miss his sense of humor, his laughs and his thoughtfulness. Sometimes we can still see Johnny walking home, or riding his bicycle, when he was a youngster coming down the alley to our family home on “El Paso Lane”. He liked a variety of music from country favorites Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Bob Seger and even some Motown tunes. John also read a lot of Western and Native American “Old Books” on his culture, many times we could find him at the library on the microfiche machine or the computers.
His accomplishments in life worked for him, he always put his best foot forward. Life was too short for John and he didn’t want to burden or to leave us. We saw his tears had stopped – but ours continued. Sadly, knowing his pain and struggles are no longer hurting. In our memories we will always see Johnny walking down “El Paso Lane” he’s home with family.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters: Delores Blanks and Ramona Gibson.
Survivors include his two sisters: Marita Saunders and Tammy Gamino; three brothers: Anthony Gamino, Ronald Gamino, Lupe Gamino, Jr, and a large extended family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at noon on Friday, October 14th, at the Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, General Transportation Services. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
