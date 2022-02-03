John M. Farrell, Sr., passed away on January 30th, 2020. John was born May 15th, 1938, in Manhattan Kansas to Ellen G. (Leonard) and John J. Farrell.
After graduating from Boys Town, Nebraska, John moved back to Manhattan Kansas. He met and then married Jerene J. Rankin on July 14th, 1962, at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church. His own business, Farrell Electronics, was founded in 1963 in the garage of his home; he later moved the business downtown.
Professionally, John was a member of the National Association of Business and Educational Radio (NABER), Professional Mobile Radio Service Section (PMRSS), Association of Communications Technicians (ACT), National Electronic Sales and Service Dealers Association (NESDA), and the Kansas Electronics Association (KEA). John was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Optimist Club.
John loved flying and for several years co-owned and flew his own plane. Other pass-times include league bowling and watching Kansas State and Chiefs football.
John was preceded in death by both of his parents, Ellen G.(Leonard) and John J. Farrell, his wife Jerene (Jean), his brother, Leonard Patrick Farrell, and his niece Lu. He is survived by his three children, Barbara Axelton and John Farrell Jr. of Manhattan, Patricia Newcome of Topeka, and seven grandchildren.
There will be no public service at this time; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations are being accepted to Boys Town at support.boystown.org, in John’s memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.