Riley, Kansas – John H. Fajen, Age 77. Date of Death: December 26, 2022. Place of Death: Riley, KS. Date of Birth: May 28, 1945. Place of Birth: Vining, Kansas. Parents: Walter Fajen and Olga Dierking.
John was raised in the Palmer and Clay Center communities. He was a Class of 1963 graduate of CCCHS. John earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas and his Master’s degree and Ph.D. from Oklahoma State University. John married Pamela Franson on December 26, 1969. He served as a nuclear weapons technician in the US Air Force during the Viet Nam war. John worked as a psychologist for Pawnee Mental Health in Manhattan for many years. He moved into private practice with Andrews and Associates. John was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, the Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club, the Pott County-Wamego Kiwanis Club, past-District Governor for Kansas Kiwanis and a Boy Scout leader. John was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Myrna Koch and Evelyn Aufdenkamp and three infant siblings, Bernita, Gladys and Richard Fajen.
Survivors:
Wife: Pamela Fajen, Riley, KS
Daughter: Tyna Fajen, Clay Center, KS
Son: John, Jr and wife Cinnamon Fajen, Riley, KS
Son: Justin and wife Deanna Fajen, Kansas City, MO
Son: Jacob and wife Erin Fajen, Lenexa, KS
Son: Jeremy Fajen, Riley, KS
7 Grandchildren
Sister: Shirley Frost, Garden City, KS
Sister: Marge Pine, Glendale, AZ
Sister: Donice McDonald, Cedar Rapids, IA
Brother-in-law: Dwight Koch, Clay Center, KS
Memorial Services: 10:30 AM Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Clay Center
Minister: Pastor Michael Hoffman
Memorials: Kansas Kiwanis Foundation c/o the funeral home
