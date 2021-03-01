John Francis White, 95, of Laclede, Kansas, died Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Homecare Hospice in Manhattan.
He was born November 5, 1925 in Hanover, Kansas, the son of Agnes Triska and John Francis White. His family moved to the Laclede area in 1929. He attended White Chapel School of Laclede, Hanover School, Harrington School, and Wamego High School. He was one of three boys and four sisters.
John was a farmer and a rancher his entire life. John was active in his community. He served on the Laclede Grade School board, the Belvue school board, Knights of Columbus, St. Mary’s chapter, the St. Mary’s Bank board, and the St. Mary’s Coop board.
He was united in marriage on October 17, 1949 to Marjorie Alice Lintz at St. Bernard’s Church.
They supported each other raising nine children, expanding the farm, and enjoying their community. She preceded him in death in 2001. Mr. White was also preceded in death by their son, Dr. John F. White III , doctorate of psychology, in 1988.
John was a lifelong member of the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He was proud to support the parish when the church was rebuilt by restoring the Michael the Archangel window, which Marjorie’s great grandfather, Michael Lintz had placed in the original stone church. He supported the Sisters of the Mount St. Scholastica in Atchison, Kansas, where his sisters attended school.
Later in life he was fortunate to have the company of his good friend, Charlene Peddicord, to travel with in his motorhome and on the Kaw Valley Bank trips.
John loved being a farmer and a rancher. His experiences in the agricultural world spanned the era of working with mules to John building ponds with a huge tractor affectionally nicknamed Maude. From harnessing a team of horses to work the ground, he lived to see his sons planting corn with satellite assistance.
John is survived by his children: Ellen Hargrave (Leo), Laclede; Maureen Hinkin (Doug), Manhattan; Teresa Knechtel (Mike), Olathe; Tony White (Cathy) , Laclede; Michael White (Ann), Laclede; Mary Beth White, Laclede; Christine Wolf (Kurt), Salina; Paul White (Karen), Laclede. John has 18 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 5, 2021, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Laclede Cemetery. Con-celebrants will be Father Mike Peterson and Father James White, S.J. An honorary celebrant is Father Bob White, S.J. currently serving in Nairobi, Kenya. A rosary will be recited before the funeral mass at St. Bernard’s. John will lie in state Thursday, March 4, from 1pm to 8pm at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored with memorial contributions to: The Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice of Manhattan, or the Wamego High School Vocational Agriculture Program, and may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 48, Wamego, 66547. Online condolences may be left at www.campanellastewart.com.
