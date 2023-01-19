John Edward Hanson, age 78, of Manhattan, died January 16, 2023 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community – Sloan House in Manhattan, Kansas.
He was born on December 18, 1944 in Manhattan, the son of Harold and Lola (Russell) Hanson. He grew up in Manhattan and graduated from Manhattan High School with the class of 1962.
John worked different jobs in Manhattan throughout the years. He worked at Kansas State University in Facilities Department for many years until retired in 2011. John also worked at the mall for a period of time and at Steve’s Floral in Manhattan.
He was a people person. Always very social and no one was a stranger to John. He could strike up a conversation with almost anyone. He had many friends during his life that will miss their time just visiting with John. Some of his favorite things in life were listening to Elvis and Jerry Lee Lewis and dancing to their music.
John was preceded in death by his parents and also his sister Billie.
He is survived by his children: Rachel Lingenfelter, Kim Robb, Char Maas, and Angie Krause; and his eight grandchildren, along with his many nieces and nephews and many friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday January 27, 2023 from 5:30 until 7:00p.m. at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the service arrangements.
