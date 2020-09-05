John David "Dave" Jones, 67, of Manhattan, KS passed away on August 31, 2020 in Topeka, KS.
Dave was born in Riverside, CA on August 19, 1953. He was a veteran of the armed forces and served in the Army for 27 years. Dave graduated from Manhattan Christian College with a Bachelor's degree in Management and Ethics. He received his Master's degree in Liberal Studies from Fort Hays State University. He taught criminal justice curriculum at Cloud County Community College for many years, before retiring for the second time. His most recent position was with the Department of Public Works, Master Planning as a Realty Specialist.
Dave was preceded in death by his wife Deborah Jones.
Dave is survived by his children: Anneliese Burciaga, Brewster Jones, Michael Jones, and Andrew Jones. He is also survived by his six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to come to the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. Friday September 11, 2020, to pay their respects.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday September 12, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Melanie Nord officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery near Zeandale.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
