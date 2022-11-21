John Dale Apel passed away on November 15, 2022, in Lindsborg, Kansas at the age of 93. Born in Wichita, he earned his bachelor’s degree from K-State College, master’s from American University, and a PhD from the University of Chicago. Dale spent more than 45 years with the Cooperative Extension Service, primarily as the Kansas Associate State Leader in Manhattan. He served in the Korean War and was the founder of Kansas Evergreens. Retiring to Overland Park in 1997, Dale pursued various interests and met his second wife Shirley Tucker. Shortly after Shirley’s death in 2021, Dale moved to Lindsborg, KS, to be closer to family. Dale is preceded in death by his parents, brother (Paul) Encell, first wife Mary Dean Holle Apel, and wife Shirley Tucker Apel. He is survived by his children John and Regina (Soldier, KS), Dean and Ann-Christin (Lindsborg, KS), Ellen (Minneapolis, MN), and his six grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan, at 2 p.m., Sunday, December 18. A short graveside ceremony will be held the preceding day in Howard, KS. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Kansas 4-H Foundation, Dale Apel Leader-in-training campership fund, 1680 Charles Pl, Ste 100, Manhattan, KS 66502. For the complete obituary and to leave online condolences, visit www.crick-christiansfuneralhome.com.
