John D. Spangler 83, of Manhattan, a retired Physicist at Kansas State University, passed away Wednesday, April 1st, at his residence. Services will be announced at a later date. To send an online condolence visit the funeral home website, www.irvinparkview.com.
John D. Spangler
Latest News
- Two new cases raises Riley County's COVID-19 count to 11
- Man in custody after reports of shot fired in Aggieville
- Police report for April 3, 2020
- Church news for April 3, 2020
- Mosques stay open in Pakistan even as virus death toll rises
- O'Malley's denies allegations in negligence lawsuit
- K-State taps new engineering dean
- Marvel remakes release calendar; 'Mulan' moves to late July
Most Popular
Articles
- Doctor: 'They die completely alone'
- RCPD follow-up with 'small number' of businesses goes successfully
- Man in custody after reports of shot fired in Aggieville
- 29-year-old Riley County man tests positive for COVID-19
- Sixth positive COVID-19 case announced in Riley County
- 22-year-old K-State student tests positive for COVID-19
- Positive COVID-19 cases increase to seven in Riley County
- Via Christi: Virus surge will hit in late April, and 'we can handle it'
- Couple forge ahead with last-minute wedding plans because of coronavirus concerns
- Positive cases of COVID-19 rise to eight in Riley County
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.