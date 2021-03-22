John D. “Toot” Cragg, age 73, of Manhattan, died March 19, 2021, at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka.
He was born April 7, 1947, in Manhattan, the son of George E. and Allie Jane (Mortimer) Cragg.
John graduated from Manhattan High School in 1965.
Toot owned and operated Wildcat Motors for many years.
He was passionate about racing and enjoyed baseball.
On August 3, 1964, in Manhattan, he was married to Linda E. Rose. Linda survives of Manhattan. Additional survivors include his two children: Brenda Kay Mullin of Manhattan, and John Michael Cragg and his wife Barb of Manhattan; five grandchildren: Keirsten, Amanda, K.C., Josh & Lindsey; and one great-grandson Grayson.
Toot was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Charles W. “Bill and George “Butch” Cragg.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, southeast of Manhattan, with Pastor Joyce Allen officiating. Family and friends are invited to meet at 10:00 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home to form a procession to the cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
