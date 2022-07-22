John C. Matthews, 86, of Sequim, Washington, passed away quietly on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. He is survived by Nancy, his loving wife of 67 years, four sons and three daughters-in-law: Harry (Denise) of Olathe, Kansas, Andy (Anne) of Decatur, Illinois, Kenneth of Chicago, Illinois, and Jason (Lura) of Salida, Colorado; three grandchildren, Spencer, Kelsey, and Justin; and his sister, Donna McCoy. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son John Alan.
John was born on May 29, 1936, in Gladewater, Texas, to John and Maxine (Carter) Matthews. After graduating from high school in Alton, Illinois, he went on to study at Washington University in St. Louis, where he earned a Doctor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering.
John had a long and rewarding career as a professor of Chemical Engineering at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, winning several awards, including the Segebrecht Award in 1988 and the James Hollis Award in 1993. He was an expert horseman, both as a trainer and a rider, and he competed in numerous trail rides over many years, completing his last ride, the Tevis Cup 100-mile endurance ride, at the age of 70. After he retired from teaching, he, Nancy, and their dogs traveled throughout the US in their RV.
A funeral service will be held on July 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 14275 South Black Bob Rd., Olathe, Kansas. Burial will take place on July 29 at 2:00 p.m. at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton, Illinois.
