John Michael Bulger, 67, of Salina, Kan., passed away Monday, January 17, 2022. He was born on September 30, 1954, in Eureka, Kan., to James and Delphina (Horsch) Bulger.
John was a big K-State, Royals, and Chiefs fan. He was an avid hat collector and always on the lookout for a new shirt from one of his teams. He liked to joke and kid and was a good singer, especially enjoying the music of Johnny Cash.
Survivors include: his sisters, Shirley Schwab (Skip), Mary Sue Wells (Dan), and Betty Sammer (Mike); nieces and nephews, Jeff Schwab, Joanna Schwab-Mundy, Jason Wells, Sara Wells-Lee, Megan Wells, Jamie Sammer-Weaver, Amanda Sammer, and Greg Sammer; stepsisters, Chris Seiler, Paula Freiderich, Barb Fox, Jeanne Sippel; stepbrothers, Larry, Jack, Bob, and Frank Reichenberger; as well as other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Bulger and Delphina Bulger-Reichenberger; stepfather, Raymond Reichenberger; and stepsister, Patty Reichenberger.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 21, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Salina, with visitation starting at 10 and a rosary at 10:30, prior to the service. Burial will be at Sunset Cemetery, Manhattan.
Memorials may be made to Sunflower Adult Day Services or Holiday Resort Health and Rehab, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.