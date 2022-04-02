John Biltoft: soldier, husband, father, farmer, furniture maker, fisherman, and world’s best storyteller passed to heaven on 28 October 2021, age 73. He will be interred at Montevallo National Cemetery, Alabama 21 April 2022 at 11:00 am Chaplain Thomas McMahon will conduct the service along with bagpiper and full military honors. John was born on 22 February 1948 at Long Pine, Nebraska. Parents are: Mildred and Earl Biltoft. John was one of 12 children, all of whom are deceased. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, and three children and two step-children. He is blessed with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Children are: Jonna Biltoft and partner Alan Holle, Matthew Biltoft and wife Brandy, and Anndee Biltoft. Stepsons are Ernie Pritchard and wife Catherine, and Peter Pritchard and wife Amanda.
He entered the US Army at age 17 and on his 18th birthday was working as a heavy equipment operator in Viet Nam. He served two tours in Viet Nam in addition to multiple tours in other countries. He is a purple heart veteran. He has many other military awards including silver and bronze stars. MSG John Biltoft retired from the US Army in June 1991. He was a true patriot serving with honor and believed in the dignity of the US Armed Forces. After his military retirement he continued to work for the US Department of the Army in various assignments in multiple countries. A little-known secret was his expertise at all things quantitative and ability to remember numbers. He loved math, logic problems and the joke of the day. Fishing, humor and woodworking were natural talents for him. He especially liked making rocking chairs. “Our chairs rock” was a family motto. This generous and kind man is greatly missed by his family, business associates, friends and neighbors. Please do not send flowers as space is limited at the National Cemetery.
He will be interred at Montevallo National Cemetery, Alabama 21 April 2022 at 11:00 AM
Chaplain Thomas McMahon will conduct the service along with bagpiper and full military honors.
