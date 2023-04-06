John Barnes Apr 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Barnes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Announcing the celebration of life for John C. Barnes on April 22, 2023 at Keats Methodist Church, 3190 Keats Ave, Manhattan KS at 10:30 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News USD 383 promotes Amanda Arnold assistant principal Abby Bowen to HR director Test TestObit Test TestObit Test TestObit Coaches surprised but excited at Daniel Green's return City decides PR campaign needed to boost traffic in Aggieville, improve parking garage use NPR protests as Twitter calls it 'state-affiliated media' K-State's Tang addresses Massoud's exit Fort Riley gives update in March gate incident; 22-year-old man out of hospital Police report for April 5, 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLong-time Wildcat Sean Snyder hired at KUEmily Ratajkowski’s rage over women like ex-porn star Mia Khalifa being ‘written off’ due to ‘sexual history’Hemphill resigns as Wamego boys basketball coachTeena WhitmoreRiley County animal control policy review paused after officials learn of lack of enforcement6 MHS baseball players sign with collegesK-State players show off their skills at Pro DayJerome Tang wins Naismith Coach of the YearUSDA to hold NBAF ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 24Fort Riley gives update in March gate incident; 22-year-old man out of hospital Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Mar 3, 2023 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
