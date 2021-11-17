John Walter Allard passed away November 8, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas. John was born June 2, 1944, in Chadron, Nebraska to Walter and Maxine Allard (both deceased).
On October 15, 1966, he married Sandra DeBolt at St. Christopher’s Catholic Church in Valentine, Nebraska. She survives at the home. Two sons, Michael and David were born to this union.
Growing up on a ranch in Nebraska, John worked his family’s hayfields and cared for the ranch animals from age 10. While in high school, John was called back to single-handedly run the ranch when his Dad was temporarily hospitalized. He never lost his love for the land and for animals.
John graduated from Assumption Academy in Chadron, Nebraska in 1962. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in History in 1967 from Colorado State University (CSU) and a Masters in Education from Northwestern Oklahoma University (NWOSU) in 1979. He completed work on his doctorate at Kansas State University.
After completing ROTC at CSU, John was commissioned as an
An army officer in August 1967. He served his country in Vietnam, Germany, Panama, and Korea. Stateside he was stationed at Fort Benning, GA; Fort Leonard, MO; and Fort Riley, KS where he retired on August 8, 1991, as Director of Logistics.
John received the Army Service Ribbon: National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Star; Army Lapel Buttons; Bronze Star Medal; Meritorious Service Medal with 2nd Oak Leaf Cluster; Army Commendation Medal; “V” Device (3rd Oak Leaf Cluster; Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars; Vietnam Campaign Medal; and Combat Infantryman Badge.
After retiring from military service as a Lieutenant Colonel, he joined Kansas State University (KSU) as a staff member eventually becoming Director of Kansas Regents Network in 1995. He retired from KSU in 2008 as a director emeritus from KSU.
Always involved in the community, John was the Silver Haired Legislator for the Flinthills in 2017, 2019, and 2020. He served on the executive board of Riley County Council on Aging; served as president and on the board of officers of the Flint Hills Chapter of The Retired Officers Association (TROA); was president and a member of the Flinthills Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), and served on the Fund Raising and Scholarship Committees for Flinthills Veterans Coalition (FHVC). He was also a docent for Konza Prairie Research Station and was an RSVP member on the RSVP Veterans Advisory Council, as well as other community organizations.
A member of St. Thomas More Church, John was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
John’s leisure time was spent hunting with his son and best friends - his dogs. He was also an avid reader and enjoyed a wide genre of books and a variety of magazines. He enjoyed researching and learning almost any topic he read about.
In addition to his wife Sandi, John is survived by a son, Michael Allard (Sandy) of Alpharetta, GA. His son, David Allard of Manhattan, KS preceded him in death in 2020. Also, surviving is his sister Margo (Bruce) Kreycik of O’Fallon, MO. Seven grandchildren survive – Amanda, Autumn, Alison, Andralyn Allard, of Manhattan KS; Macy, and Julian Allard of Alpharetta, GA; and Madi Cooper of Pomona, CA and seven nieces and nephews; eight great-nieces and nephews and 2 great-great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for John will be held at 10:00 am on November 19, 2021, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan. Visitations may be made from 1:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, November 18 at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow the service at the Veterans Cemetery on Wildcat Creek Road.
Anyone wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to the Meadowlark Parkinson’s Disease Program or any charity of their choice. Online condolences may be left at the Carlson Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home website www.irvinparkview.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.