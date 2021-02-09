Joel Patrick Wade, age 71, of St. George, passed away on February 4, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
He was born July 8, 1949, in Glendale, CA, the son of Patrick and Alice Huttelbell Wade.
Joel graduated from high school in Costa Mesa, California.
He joined the United States Army in July of 1973. served for 6 years, and was Honorably Discharged in April of 1979. He received the National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the Sharpshooter certification on an M-16 rifle.
On May 14, 1977, at the St. George United Methodist Church, he was married to Beverly Faye Kuyper.
Joel earned his welding certificate from Manhattan Area Vo-Tech. He was a welder for several years and then worked for 15 years as a mechanic at Fort Riley Federal Civil Service.
He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 40 & 8, NRA, ABATE, and the Patriot Guard.
Joel enjoyed collecting coins, riding motorcycles, but most of all he loved and was devoted to his family.
He was preceded in death by Beverly on November 21, 2012, by a grandson Chad in 1999, and by his brother Terry.
Survivors include his three children: Bridget Jo Wade of St. George, KS, Shaun Patrick Wade and his wife Andrea of Hutchinson, KS, and Ashley Dawn Gill and her husband Jason of Parrish, FL; five grandchildren: Olivia Inman, Brent Wade, Mia Wade, Allyson Gill and Cooper Gill; and his brother Phillip Wade of Huntington Beach, CA.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, February 10th , at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home with Reverend Ben Duerfeldt officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502, to help with funeral expenses.
