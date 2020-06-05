Joel Goldberger, age 67, passed away at home on May 28, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born in Wichita, KS to Alexander and Ella Richardson Goldberger, but spent most of his life in Manhattan, KS where he graduated from Kansas State University, then spent 29 years as a mechanical engineer. He was sweet, kind, and generous and made the world a better place with his infectious smile and enthusiasm for life.
He is survived by his wife Deborah Greene Goldberger, daughter and son-in-law Jamie and Clint Dulany, son Alex Goldberger, sister and sister-in-law Rita Goldberger and Nancy Lewis, father and mother in-law Howard and Wanda Jo Greene, sister-in-law Charlotte Wear, brothers and sisters-in-law Danny Greene and Digit Mollish, David and Sandy Greene, Kenneth and Jill Greene, nephews Adam Greene, Eddie Wear, Robert and wife Alli Wear, their children Maggie and Anna, lifelong friends Bruce Norvell and Dennis Hedke, and special friend Jill Scruggs. Special thanks to UT Hospice for their outstanding care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers for which Joel served as president of the East Tennessee Chapter from 1997-1998. Donations can be made to: ASHRAE East Tennessee Chapter, Attn: Treasurer, 11054 Terrapin Station Lane, Knoxville, TN 37932.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Smithview Pavilion, 601 Smithview Drive, Maryville, TN. This will be a very informal event of fellowship and finger foods. Greeting starts at 6:00 PM; speaking begins at 7:00 PM with Rev Joe Green. Anyone wishing to share memories to the group will be most welcome/encouraged to speak.
