Joseph L. Wilson, age 96, of Manhattan, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Ascension Living Via Christi Village in Manhattan, Kansas.
Joe was born on December 22, 1925, in Billings, Montana, the son of Charlie J. and Alys E. (Scofield) Wilson. His family moved to Kansas when he was young. Joe grew up south of Manhattan on the Aye Ranch and attended Briggs School. At 14 his family moved to Wheaton where Joe graduated with the class of 1943 from Wheaton High School.
After high school Joe entered the U.S. Navy during WWII. He served on the USS Birmingham. Joe earned the Purple Heart for his military service. Following his service in the Navy, Joe went to work for the USDA as a Bio-Lab Tech and with the Grain Science Department at Kansas State. He retired in 1991.
On September 17, 1949 in Junction City, he was united in marriage to Arlene Brase. She preceded him in death on November 17, 2015.
Joe was a member of the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Manhattan. He was also a member of the Blackjack American Legion Post 260 in St. George, a member of the Manhattan American Legion Post 17, a lifetime member of the VFW 1786, and a Life Member of the DAV Chapter 28.
In addition to his wife Arlene, Joe was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Fountaine in 1995, his son Dean Wilson in 2009, his sister Edith Blodgett, and his brothers, Adelbert Wilson, Malcom Wilson, and Dale Wilson.
Joe is survived by his son, Duane Wilson (Karen), of Manhattan, KS; his daughters-in-law: Nancy Snyder and Paulette Wilson, Manhattan, KS; and his son-in-law: Bill Fountaine of El Dorado, KS. Seven grandchildren: Christopher Wilson, Elizabeth (Fountaine) Baker, Kasey Wilson, Daniel Wilson, Clinton Wilson, Rachel (Fountaine) Lynch and Joseph Wilson and thirteen great grandchildren: Clay Wilson, Payton Wilson, Brody Wilson, Kyler Wilson, Nathan Baker, Matthew Baker, Emily Baker, Kaden Wilson, Kyla Wilson, Kellen Wilson, Hannah Lynch, Macie Lynch, and Ben Wilson; and his siblings, Betty Bottom, Marjorie Wilson, and Clark Wilson.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday December 20, 2022, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 4801 Anderson Ave in Manhattan, with Rev. Michael J. Schmidt officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The family suggest memorial contributions in memory of Joe to the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
