Lifetime Manhattan resident Joe Grantham passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, MO.
Joe was born January 12, 1937 to Neil and Ruth Grantham of Manhattan. He was a standout multi-sport athlete at Luckey High School and excelled on the baseball diamond for the Manhattan Legion team.
Following graduation, he would go on to finish his college career at Kansas State and Creighton University (Omaha, NE) before returning to Manhattan to enter the insurance business, where he excelled as a 39-year member of the Million Dollar Round Table. In the 1990s, he expanded into financial planning, where he owned and operated Joe Grantham Financial Planning, helping his clients with investment strategies and group health plans.
Outside of business, Grantham was once considered one of the best golfers in Manhattan. As a longtime member of the Manhattan Country Club, he recorded six career hole-in ones and shot under par on numerous occasions. He would jokingly brag to his three children that he put them through college with his winnings. He was an avid K-State fan, athletic donor, and longtime season ticket holder.
In the late 90s, he approached K-State about the concept of a golf course on land he was developing near St. George. After reviewing the acreage, K-State determined the land was not large enough for a championship course, but the concept that became Colbert Hills was born.
During his time in Manhattan, Grantham was a member of the Optimist Club and former member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church. He also served in the U.S. Army and worked on the initial construction of the Tuttle Creek Dam.
He was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Michele Grantham and grandchildren, Madeline and Jack Grantham. He leaves behind children John (Renie) Grantham, Cincinnati, OH; Jeff (Peggy) Grantham, Overland Park, KS; and Amy (Kevin) Eickmann, Cincinnati, OH; and a sister, Margie (Ron) Young, Manhattan. He is also survived by grandchildren, Lily, Michael, Eleanor, and Kate and many friends in the Manhattan community.
The family has requested that any donations be sent to the Manhattan Optimist Club, which was started by his father Neil Grantham. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family is having a private ceremony and burial. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled when restrictions are lifted. On behalf of the Grantham family, we would like to personally thank the Manhattan Community for their constant love and support.
