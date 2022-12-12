Joe Don Jones, age 90, passed away peacefully December 10, 2022 at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community-Wroten House in Manhattan.
Joe was born February 17, 1932 in Salina, KS to Hubert and Opal Jones. He grew up in Salina where he loved to play baseball. Joe pitched for the Salina American Legion team that won the State Championship and then went on to play semi-pro baseball for the next few years. Upon graduation from Salina High School, he joined the Naval Reserves in Olathe.
He worked for Union Pacific Railroad and Pittsburg Paint Glass in Salina. He met the love of his life Janet Barbara Telander at a “Friday Night Dance” in Salina and they were married on September 5, 1954. They later had three children, Gary, Debbie and Steve.
Joe moved his family from Salina to Manhattan in 1958, when Joe started working for Cook Paint Company. In 1966 he was named Manager at Harding Glass, where he worked for over 20 years. He went on to win "Glassman of the Year" and advanced to Regional Vice President. Combined, Joe spent more than 60 years in the glass industry.
Joe coached youth baseball in Manhattan for several years, cookie and biscuit leagues as well as American Legion. He was District Chairman for American Legion Baseball for many years.
Joe and his two sons Gary & Steve started Manko Window Systems in 1989. His daughter Debbie joined the family business a year later. Manko celebrated 30 years in business in 2019.
Joe was a lifelong woodworker and enjoyed making furniture for family and friends. He was an avid sports fan, especially K-State football and basketball. Joe received his Pilot license and loved to fly. He liked to play golf, go to the lake, and he loved following all his grandchildren’s activities. Joe was a member of the American Legion, Elks Club, VFW, Manhattan Country Club, and was a Founding Member at Colbert Hills.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents Hubert and Opal Jones, his sister Pat Larson, his brother-in-law J. Barry Telander, and his wife Janet Barbara Jones.
He is survived by his children: Gary & Jennifer Jones, Debbie & Dave Rowe, Steve & Claudia Jones all of Manhattan; Six grandchildren: Mindy (Kyle) Morgan of Platte City, MO; Staci Rowe of Overland Park, Johnna (Matt) Fleming of Basehor, Stephanie Jones of Ames, IA, Brett (Lindsay) Jones of Manhattan, and Michael (Amanda) Jones of Manhattan; Eight great grandchildren: Amora Raney, Madelyn Fleming, Ellie Fleming, Rush Jones, Logan Fleming, Pemberley Morgan, Palmer Jones, and Reagan Jones. He is also survived by a niece, Jackie Kisling of Portland, OR; sister-in-law Sylvia Telander of Farmington, MN; nephew Chris Telander of Prior Lake, MN, niece Laura Graf of St. Paul, MN; seven great nieces and one great nephew, as well as so many loving friends and family.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 5:30pm to 7:00pm at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
A Celebration of Life Service for Joe will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday December 19, 2022 at the First Christian Church, 3001 Grand Mere Parkway, Manhattan, KS 66503. Graveside service will follow at Sunrise Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the following: Meadowlark Hills-Wroten or the American Heart Association. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
