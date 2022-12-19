Jody Marie Lindsey, 66, of Manhattan, Kansas, died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Meadowlark Hills. She was a long-time resident of the area.
Jody was born January 18, 1956, in Onaga, Kansas, the daughter of Stanley and Lois (Paulsen) Hay. She attended local grade school and graduated from Reeds Spring, Missouri high school in 1974. She attended Kansas State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1996. She taught English at Junction City High School for several years and then served as a substitute teacher for various school districts around the area.
Jody was a member of First Lutheran Church in Manhattan where she was also a Sunday School teacher. She was a member of Kappa Delta Pi International Honorary Society in Education. Jody was an avid gardener and a talented writer and published poet. She loved to do genealogy, not only for her own family, but also helped other families discover their roots. Her family was of utmost importance to Jody, especially the time she could spend with her children and grandchildren.
Jody married Jack Lindsey on February 11, 1982, in Alma, Kansas. They were late divorces.
Jody is survived by her mother; Lois, Galena, Missouri; her children, Jessi Ruth (Sean), Manhattan, and Jake Lindsey, McPherson; her grandchildren, Presley Ruth, Ellie Lindsey, and Junie Lindsey; and her sister, Jolea Mazke, Wamego. Jody was preceded in death by her father and brother, Gene Hay.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Manhattan Breadbasket or the Manhattan Emergency Shelter, and those may be sent in care of Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com
