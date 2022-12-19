Jody Marie Lindsey, 66, of Manhattan, Kansas, died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Meadowlark Hills. She was a long-time resident of the area.

Jody was born January 18, 1956, in Onaga, Kansas, the daughter of Stanley and Lois (Paulsen) Hay. She attended local grade school and graduated from Reeds Spring, Missouri high school in 1974. She attended Kansas State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1996. She taught English at Junction City High School for several years and then served as a substitute teacher for various school districts around the area.

