Joanne Barkyoumbe Dec 20, 2021 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joanne Barkyoumbe, age 90, of Manhattan, died December 17, 2021 in Manhattan.She was born on August 29, 1931.Complete obituary information is pending and will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News RCPD will now require captains to have college degrees Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases Kansas patients needing to be transferred stranded for days Lee, Glenn earn Big 12 weekly honors Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to halt civil probe COLUMN | Saturday's win over Oregon the signature win of Jeff Mittie's tenure at K-State Manhattan boys and girls wrestling compete in Nebraska Virus fears trigger more holiday cancellations, restrictions Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSources: K-State football player shot early Sunday in AggievilleStorm, powerful winds cause power outage, damage throughout areaFort Riley soldier confined on $1M bond for Aggieville shootingFormer Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez commits to K-StateJunction City remains under boil water advisory after storm damages water plantK-State football adds 13 players on early signing daySTORM RECAP | Cleanup continues, events rescheduled after Wednesday severe weatherRiley County police arrest Fort Riley soldier for Aggieville shootingRCPD arrests Manhattan man after armed standoff on Bluemont AvenueButler: Police officers couldn't get into Tate's at first after shooting Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads City Maintenance Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.