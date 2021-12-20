Joanne Barkyoumb Dec 20, 2021 Dec 20, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joanne Barkyoumb, age 90, of Manhattan, died December 17, 2021 in Manhattan.She was born on August 29, 1931.Complete obituary information is pending and will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituary Joanne Barkyoumb Manhattan Funeral Home Information Pend Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Strong guard play lifts K-State men over McNeese State K-State senior DT Eli Huggins to return for a sixth season Manhattan High's Joe Hall III commits to K-State OUR NEIGHBORS | Friends combine their favorite hobbies — bikes and beer — in business Police report for Dec. 21, 2021 Junction City residents without water for days because of water plant mishap RCPD arrests man for burglary, drug possession after allegedly stealing blanket Gardening: 8 parting tips from longtime AP columnist Reich Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStorm, powerful winds cause power outage, damage throughout areaFort Riley soldier confined on $1M bond for Aggieville shootingFormer Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez commits to K-StateJunction City remains under boil water advisory after storm damages water plantHundreds arrive at mall to see former K-State football coach Bill Snyder at book signingSTORM RECAP | Cleanup continues, events rescheduled after Wednesday severe weatherRCPD arrests Manhattan man after armed standoff on Bluemont AvenueButler: Police officers couldn't get into Tate's at first after shootingManhattan High's Vinny Smith named All-Flint Hills Football Player of the Year after stellar senior seasonSources: K-State football player shot early Sunday in Aggieville Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads City Maintenance Manhattan Help Bulletin
