1931 - 2021
Joanne Barkyoumb, 90, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan from complications following hip replacement surgery. She was born on August 29, 1931, in Manhattan, Kansas, the firstborn of J. Byron and Helen (Glunt) Brooks.
A lifetime area resident, Joanne had fond memories and stories about growing up in rural Garrison, Kansas in the 1930’s and 40’s. She helped on the family farm and enjoyed riding her pony Tony with her brother Jim. Joanne always preferred outside work and play to staying indoors. She graduated as Valedictorian from Randolph Rural High School in 1949 and attended Kansas State College of Agriculture and Applied Science (now Kansas State University). She was a Pi Beta Phi member and remained active for decades following her college years.
On January 30, 1954, she married Dale F. Barkyoumb. He preceded her in death on May 11, 2001, after 47 years of marriage. Dale and Joanne made their lifelong home in Manhattan where they raised three children: Steve, Susan, and Mike. Blue Valley Memorial United Methodist Church was a very important part of Joanne’s life – worship, choir, weddings, circles, and many other celebrations were held there. She was on the Meadowlark Hills Board of Trustees during its early formative years and was proud of the national recognition it gained. Joanne moved into Meadowlark Hills Independent Living in 2018 and continuously praised the organization’s dedication to caring for its residents, particularly during the pandemic. Kansas State sports were also an important part of Joanne’s life.
She and Dale held season football tickets since the stadium opened in 1968 and rarely missed a game. Joanne loved tailgating with family and cheering on her Wildcats! She looked so beautiful in purple, especially with her gorgeous grey hair. Joanne’s passion for people was evident in the joy she expressed in being with her family and friends, meeting new people, participating in numerous social groups and activities, and traveling the world with friends. She was always helpful, loving, content, quick to smile, full of stories and proud of her family.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter and son-in-law Susan and Brian Abramovitz, brother and sister-in-law James B. and Vivian (Young) Brooks, and nephew Bill Brooks.
Joanne is survived by two sons and their spouses Steve and Joni Barkyoumb, of Wooster, Ohio and Mike and Melissa Barkyoumb, of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Her grandchildren include Cammie (Brian) Burgett, Bryan Barkyoumb, Carrie (Andy) Palmer, Becky (Matt) Benoit, Laura (Drew) Yunghans, Sarah (Tyler) Lucas, and David Barkyoumb. She is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren and her niece Kathy (Harwood) Shawver.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Blue Valley Memorial United Methodist Church in Manhattan, Kansas. Masks are recommended. A Celebration of Joanne’s Life will be held at the Meadowlark Prairie Star Event Center at a later date. Interment will be next to her husband Dale in Sunrise Cemetery, Manhattan, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Valley Memorial United Methodist Church of Manhattan or the Meadowlark Foundation to benefit its Good Samaritan Fund. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
