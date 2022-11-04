Joan Darlene Stirn Yordy, 90 years of age, died from medical complications in El Dorado on October 13, 2022. She was a housewife, and occasional bookkeeper for several businesses over her lifetime. As an Air Force wife, the family moved often and lived in Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, Texas, South Carolina, Philippine Islands and Massachusetts. She was a long-time member of the Temple Baptist church of Manhattan, Kansas where she loved to play the piano for the worship services.
She was born to Leonard and Doris Stirn on January 8, 1932 and grew up on their farm near Tescott, KS. She was married to and is survived by Glennard Yordy, Sr. of Brookville, KS, on October 29, 1950. She is also survived by five children: Glennard Yordy, Jr. of Derby, KS.: Terrie Jo (Yordy) Quick of Manhattan, KS.; LaVaughn Yordy of El Dorado, KS.; Pamela Yordy of Manhattan, KS.; Alan Yordy of Riley, KS, and her brother, Vance Stirn of Tescott Kansas. Her sisters, Corrine Tannahill and Rosa Brauer, preceded her. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Memorial services will be held in Riley Kansas on November 12, 2022 at 2 o'clock at the Crossroads Baptist Church, Riley, Kansas. At a later date, her remains will be laid to rest in the Prairie Mound Cemetery, also known as the Mulberry Cemetery or Yordy Family Cemetery, 10 miles northwest of Brookville, KS.
