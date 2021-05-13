Joan Elizabeth Walters Teply, 73, of Lenexa, Kansas passed away Friday April 16, 2021 peacefully in her home with her two sons present.
Joan was born February 2, 1948 in Ventura, California to Charles Philip and Esther Walters. A resident of Manhattan Kansas in her youth, she attended Manhattan High School and Graduated from Kansas State University.
She had a love of geology, the arts, travel and life in general. She enjoyed time with her, family close friends and her cats. Her love of others extended to her work with special needs children in decades spent at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School where she worked for over two decades.
She is proceeded in death by her sister Mary Ellen, father Charles Philip, and mother Esther Walters. She is lovingly survived by her sons, Nicholas and daughter-in-law, Carrie; Joel and daughter-in-law, Heather; grandchildren: Jacob, Rachel, Stephen, Sarah, Isaac, Daniel, Benjamin, Pamela (Nicholas); Dorian and Lauren (Joel) and lifelong friend, Dale Monaghen.
A memorial celebration of her life will be held Tuesday May 18, 2021 from 5:30PM to 8:30PM at Thompson Barn in Lenexa.
