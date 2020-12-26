Joan Luvern Manor, 74, of Wamego, formerly of Udall, Kansas, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Friends may come and pay their respects from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm at Campanella-Evans Mortuary on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. A private family Celebration of Life will be held. Condolences made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
Joan Luvern Manor
Production
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- Church news for Dec. 24, 2020
- PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Holidays, painting and hiking
- CITY NOTEBOOK | Hotel occupancy down over 20% through October
- Fort Riley medical staff, emergency responders receive COVID-19 vaccines
- RCPD to conduct weekend DUI patrols
- Police report for Dec. 24, 2020
- Turnout among young voters key to Georgia Senate runoffs
- 2020 LETTERS TO SANTA | Local first graders write their wish list
Most Popular
Articles
- Harry Trotter, Justin Hughes announce departures from K-State football
- Riley County asks The Mercury to pay $198 for coronavirus outbreak info
- Star night, star bright: Rare close alignment of Jupiter, Saturn can be seen Monday
- After season away, running back Joe Ervin set to rejoin Kansas State's football program
- Kansas National Guard’s 130th Field Artillery Brigade to deploy to Middle East in 2021
- Affidavits: Soldiers charged with sex abuse of 12-year-old met girl over summer
- Commissioner Ford questions Riley County's elimination of outbreak reporting
- Ornament display vandalized at Festival of Lights
- Skylar Thompson returning to K-State football in 2021
- Christopher Southwick
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.