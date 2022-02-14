Joan Joyce (Mingay) Bremer, age 98 ½, longtime resident of Ogden and Manhattan, KS, passed peacefully on January 21, 2022 at her Independence Village residence, Waukee, IA, where she lived since September 2009.
Joan was born June 20, 1923, Manor Park, London, England, the daughter of William Charles ‘Charlie’ and Mable ‘May’ (Atkinson) Mingay.
Survivors include three children and their families: Diana L. Shaffer (Ken) of Clive, Iowa, David W. Bremer (Leslie) of Rock Port, Missouri, and Mark C. Bremer (Kathy), of Higganum, Connecticut; 14 grandchildren, Angela Czerlanis (Paul), Ian Shaffer, Rebecca Gretachew (Bruk), Joseph Bremer, Andrew Bremer (Nicole), Shelby Bremer (Josh Pfeifer), Emily Bremer Heaton (Branson), Jesse Murphy, Lee Bremer (Kate), Connor Bremer, Garrett Bremer, Griffin Bremer, Jocelyn Bremer, Christopher Bremer, and 8 great-grandchildren; Canon Czerlanis, Isla Czerlanis, Jenna Moore, Aidan Moore, Tyler Moore, Corbin Bremer, Liam Murphy, and Cossette Murphy.
A Parish Vigil will be held at 6:00 p.m., February 21, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Father Frank Coady as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Ogden, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Suncrest Home Health and Hospice, 5959 Village View Dr. # 100, West Des Moines, IA 50266 or St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2900 Kimball Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502
