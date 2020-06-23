Jo Ann Horton, age 89 of Manhattan, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 in the Sloan House at Meadowlark Hills.
The daughter of Ernst Paul and Mary Alice (Rowe) Sinn; she was born at the family farm near Keats to a national celebration on July 4, 1930. As a child, she thought the 4th of July fireworks were for her birthday celebration. She graduated from Keats High School.
While walking to class at K-State, she engaged in a spirited discussion on the merits of women drivers with a GI named William M. Horton. It lead to more discussions and on June 4, 1950, she married that same Bill Horton at K-State’s All Faith’s Chapel. They started their married life in Belle Plaine, KS before moving to Ventura, California. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2007.
Jo was an elementary school teacher for many years at Poinsettia Elementary School in Ventura, California. She enjoyed reading, drawing, playing golf and bridge, snow skiing and traveling. She and Bill enjoyed their families, their many friends and many great trips throughout the United States and overseas, such as Japan, England and France.
She is survived by one brother, Carl Sinn and wife Lorene of Manhattan; one sister, Nancy Nelson and husband Glen of Manhattan; her sister-in-law, Kathleen Sinn of Manhattan; her step daughter, Lorraine Huff of Troy; many nieces and nephews and step grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Eugene Sinn.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home with Chaplain Patty Brown-Barnett, D. Min. officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Burial will be in the Riley Cemetery. The funeral service will be recorded and a link will be put on the funeral home website later Saturday for people that are not able to attend.
Memorials have been established for the Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program and Meadowlark Sloan House. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.