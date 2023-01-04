Jo Ann Kearney Grady, age 90 of Manhattan died on January 2, 2023, at Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
Jo Ann was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Doris (Nave) Kearney and Fabian Earl Kearney. Jo attended Marquette School in Tulsa, graduating in 1950. She graduated from St. Mary University in Leavenworth, KS with a degree in Art in 1954.
On December 27, 1954, she married Joseph M. Grady at Christ the King church in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They were married 42 years until his death on January 12, 1996. This union produced six children, all of whom have survived their parents, Patricia Davis of Manhattan, KS, Meg Yaege (Kris) of Manhattan, KS, Marti Khalil (Hussein) of Clarendon Hills, IL, John Grady (Tere) of Trimble, MO, Mike Grady (Haiyan) of Mundelein, IL, and Andy Grady (Karen) of Delray Beach, FL. Jo Ann (Grammy) is survived by seven grandchildren, Kyle Yaege (Eden), Lucas Yaege (Danielle), Jessica Perout (Dan), Paul Khalil (Justine), Fillan Grady, Patrick Grady and Adrian Grady. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren, Emma Yaege, Isaac Yaege, Hudson Yaege, Layle Perout, Kate Yaege, Sienna Perout, Wesley Khalil, and baby girl Perout due in the spring.
Jo Ann was predeceased by her parents, sisters Mary Helen Feldman and Jeanette Slaughter, and brothers Rogers Kearney and Richard Kearney. She was also predeceased by two grandchildren, Felicity Grady and Zachary Grady.
Jo Ann and her husband made their home in Manhattan, KS from 1957 until 1989. During that time, Jo was active in the Seven Dolor’s parish, including as President of the Altar Society. She also served on the parish board.
After her husband’s death, Jo Ann moved to Oceanside, CA and was a full-time lay minister working in the accounting office of the Brother Benno Foundation. She was associated with them from 1997 until 2019. In 2001 Jo took vows as a Religious Sister with the Sisters for Christian Community. She was also an Oblate with Prince of Peace Benedictine Abbey. She received many honors in her life for her volunteer work and nothing honored her more than to be Sacristan for Mission San Luis Rey Parish for 10 years. She was also named “Mother of the Year” at Brother Benno’s. She will be remembered and missed by her family and her many friends, who are comforted by the assurance of her place in Heaven.
Her final words to her children were these…”I have been head of more committees than I care to remember. I enjoyed all the busy-ness. Most of all, I have loved my family. I am so proud of all of you. If I may say it, you are my ‘Opus Maximus’. I have had a blessed life. When I get to Heaven, I will give your Dad a big hug for you! Love you always - Mom”.
A funeral mass will be held on January 14, 2023 at 10:30 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan, KS. Inurnment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Tulsa, OK.
In lieu of flowers, Jo asked that contributions be made to Doctors without Borders in her memory. Contributions can be left in the care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
