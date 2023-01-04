Jo Ann Kearney Grady, age 90 of Manhattan died on January 2, 2023, at Via Christi Village in Manhattan. 

Jo Ann was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Doris (Nave) Kearney and Fabian Earl Kearney. Jo attended Marquette School in Tulsa, graduating in 1950. She graduated from St. Mary University in Leavenworth, KS with a degree in Art in 1954. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.