Jo Ann Malone Anderson, age 81, of Manhattan, died October 26, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice House.
She was born August 27, 1941, in Wytheville, Virginia, the daughter of Frank and Leone (Sutherland) Malone.
Jo Ann graduated from the Alexandria School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She served in the United States Army Nursing Corps as a Captain from December 1963 to March 1968. She received the National Defense Service Medal. Following her military service, Jo Ann worked as a RN and Nursing Consultant for various hospitals in the Nashville, then Boston area.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan.
On October 27, 1967, at Fort Knox, Kentucky, she was married to John L. Anderson, Jr. John survives of the home. Additional survivors include their three daughters: Suzanne McNeil and her husband Patrick of Windsor, CT, Jennifer Anderson and Ashley Anderson both of Manhattan; two grandchildren: Samantha and T.J. McNeil; and two siblings: Karen Martin (Woody) of Roanoke, VA, and Kevin Malone (Kristin) of Absecon, NJ.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Joyce Rolen.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 2nd, at the First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, with Reverend Barry Dundas officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 1st, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
