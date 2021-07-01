James Joseph (Jimmy) Sester, 72, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan.
Jimmy was born on September 9, 1948, in Wamego, Kansas, the son of Sylvester and Mildred Immenschuh Sester. He attended local grade schools and graduated in 1967 from Wamego High School. Jimmy then enlisted in the United States Navy for four years, serving most of his time at sea.
He was united in marriage to Barbara LaVange Corn on April15, 1983,
Jimmy worked for Steel and Pipe Company in Manhattan for many years and then worked for Kansas State University in the facilities department before retiring. Jimmy also helped his parents work the family farm and enjoyed his time on the farm that he lovingly called “Green Acres”.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Rebecca Jo Sester, and his brother, Larry Sester. He is survived by his wife, Barb Sester, Wamego, his son, Bob Smith (Tara), and sister Betty Tessendorf (Clifford), Belvue.
No funeral services are planned. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com
