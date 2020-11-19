Jimmy Dale Cannon, 84, of Wamego, Kansas, died Monday, November 16, 2020. Graveside inurnment services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Wamego City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Community Care Ministry or the Wamego Senior Center. Campanella-Evans Mortuary.
Latest News
- CORRECTION FOR NOV. 19, 2020
- Not just COVID: Nursing home neglect deaths surge in shadows
- Heading into holidays, US COVID-19 testing strained again
- Will Smith, 'banished' Aunt Viv actress reconcile in emotional 'Fresh Prince' reunion
- Man stabbed near downtown Manhattan
- Riley County records 56 new COVID-19 cases since Monday
- Prince William welcomes new probe into 1995 Diana interview
- Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Naya Rivera's drowning
Most Popular
Articles
- Man who knelt said he 'had to do something' when he saw QAnon symbols in parade
- Parents worried about USD 383 redistricting ideas
- 'We are actually people' | Bar owners say they're trying to comply, trying to make a living
- Riley County head football coach Steve Wagner retires after 37th season
- Riley County reports 14th coronavirus-related death, record increase in cases
- Police arrest 2 men for allegedly threatening a man from testifying
- Hospitalizations are 'on a bad path'
- K-State graduate melds affordability, accessibility, fashion in online women's boutique
- Former Kansas State football player Derick Newton dies at 21
- Local doctors plead with community to help curb virus numbers
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.