Jim Whitney, age 83, died on Saturday August 30, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society, Wamego, Kansas.
He was born on November 26, 1936 in Manhattan, Kansas the son of Clyde Archer and Faye (Fairbanks) Whitney. Jim was a truck driver for many years & later worked at a gun shop where his paychecks might have went back into his own purchases.
On December 24, 1989, he was united in marriage to Alice Marie Tyler or Babe as he affectionately called her. Together, they raised Curtis, Richard, Clyde, Albert and Brenda. She preceded him in death in 2002.
Jim interests included working on and enjoying old cars, collecting guns, traveling and his trips to the Friendly Cooker, his favorite restaurant. Above all, he loved being with his family, especially on the 4 th of July and he never wanted to see them go back home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Alice (Babe); and 4 brothers: Francis, Glenn, Steven and Bob.
Survivors include his sons: Curtis Whitney of Manhattan; Richard Stewart and his wife Wanda of Lancaster, SC, Clyde Whitney and his wife Cindy of KC, MO and Albert Gagnon and his wife Lori of El Dorado, KS; daughter: Brenda Moss. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and many friends.
Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday September 4, 2020 at the Valley View Memorial Park Cemetery, Manhattan, Kansas.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Lung Association in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at: www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
