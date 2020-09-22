James Dean “Jim” Taylor, age 52 of Riley, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on November 19, 1967 in Concordia, the son of Gerald Dean and Ilah Marie (Metz) Taylor. He graduated from Belleville High School in 1986.
On August 16, 1993 in Manhattan, he was married to Shari Anne Reed. She survives of the home.
Jim was the gravel road supervisor for Riley County. He also worked as an equipment operator for Larson Construction earlier in his career. He enjoyed playing and watching sports, hunting and fishing, doing mechanic work and making knives from scratch. He was a loving husband, devoted father and a friend to so many.
He is survived by his wife Shari Taylor of Riley; one son, Lt. Tosh Taylor U.S.N. and his fiance, Lt. Davita Heavener U.S.N. of Iwakuni, Japan, his mother, Ilah Taylor of Belleville; two sisters, Janice Nelson and husband Doug of Bonner Springs and Deanna Derowitsch and husband Kevin of Belleville; his father-in-law, Dennie Reed and wife Karen of San Benito, Texas and one sister-in-law, Denise Davenport and husband Chuck of Riley.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Taylor; one sister, Brenda Sue Taylor and his mother-in-law, Sally Reed.
Graveside services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Riley Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating. A celebration of Jim’s life will follow the graveside service at 9691 Sherman Road, Leonardville, KS 66449.
Memorials may be made to the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
