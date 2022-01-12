Jim Riemann Jan 12, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marlin James “Jim” Riemann, 79, of Wamego, passed away on Saturday (January 8, 2022) at the Wamego Health Center emergency room.Cremation arrangements are pending with the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wamego Health Center Cremation Emergency Room Arrangement James Riemann Funeral Home Marlin Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News TCU ends on 8-0 run to send K-State to stunning home defeat; Wildcats now 0-4 in Big 12 Area basketball roundup: Frankfort splits versus Wetmore Youth-filled Manhattan High bowling opens season with new head coach Jury finds Richard Goens guilty of first-degree murder, 5 other charges Kelly proposes $45.7M increase to higher education to freeze tuition Shifting virus landscape raises new questions for COVID-19 testing EXPLAINER: What's next in Prince Andrew sex abuse lawsuit? Soaring COVID-19 cases renew US debate over mask mandates Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEverett captures the feel of the Little Apple in new 'coming-of-middle age' series on HBO2 more Kansas State football players transferringFormer K-State QB, baseball player Matt Miller dies of cancerCollin Klein named Kansas State’s new offensive coordinatorCoco Bolos to close Jan. 22 after 23 yearsJoan FriederichRiley County drops out as Flint Hills Regional Council memberPolice say Goens told friend during getaway he may have shot ZamecnikRiley County reports its largest COVID increase with 1,202 new casesRyan Smith Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Join Us at KS Bulletin
