Jessie Camarena-Garibay, of Overland Park, KS, formerly of Manhattan, KS, passed away February 17, 2022 at Heritage of Overland Park while surrounded by family after a long bout of Alzheimer’s. Jessie was born on December 17, 1932 in Salina, KS, to Aurelio Camarena and Maria Guillen Hernandez Camarena. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Jose G. Garibay.
Jessie was an accomplished woman throughout her life and during her career as a registered nurse. She was a graduate of Marymount College in Salina. She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kansas State University, Surgical Associates, Medical Associates of Manhattan, and Riley County Health and Homemakers all located in Manhattan, KS. Apart from her work life, she was active and enjoyed volunteering at the American Legion Post 17 of Manhattan, KS, cooking, gardening, dancing, traveling and staying in touch with close friends and family. Her happiest times were spent visiting her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was so loved by all!
Jessie is survived by her sons, Jose’ A. Garibay (Jackie) Normal, IL; Mario Garibay (Sally) Stilwell, KS; and granddaughters, Amanda Garibay, Pflugerville, TX, Jessica Headle, (Jason) Normal, IL; Gabrielle Smith (Cameron) Lake Lotawana, MO; grandson, Jared Garibay, Normal, IL; and four great-grandchildren, Camila & Gabriel Headle and Forrest and Faith Smith.
Jessie was preceded in death by her parents, Aurelio Camarena & Maria Guillen -Hernandez Camarena; brothers; Ramon, Carlos, Cecil, Dolar, Albert, Frank and Rudy; and sisters, Maria Vargas, Espiranza Ramirez and Guadalupe Anguiano.
Visitation, Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 5:30 pm at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, a Vigil Service will follow at 7:00p.m.
Funeral Mass, Monday, February 28, 2022at 10:00 am Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan, with Father Ryan McCandless as the Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan, there will be a luncheon following at church.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jessie are suggested to the Manhattan Catholic Schools or the Meadowlark Memory Program. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
