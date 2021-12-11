“Life is as the flash of the firefly in the night, the breath of the buffalo in the winter time.” Blackfoot Native American Proverb.
Our precious daughter leapt into the universe, adding a bright star to the heavens on November 11, 2021. Jessica was born September 15, 1993 in Shawnee, Kansas, graduated from Blue Springs High School and attended MCCC.
Jessie survived by her fiancé, James Myers, and their fur baby, Murdy Murr, of Gravois Mills, MO.
Jessie Bess was godmother to nine children and she loved them dearly.
Left to celebrate her life are parents Ann and Brad Van Horn of Blue Springs, MO; sisters, Kristi (Alex) Speak and expectant niece 2/2022, Overland Park, KS. and Stevie (Anthony) Caputo and Charlie Jo (niece) and expectant nephew 1/2022, Fergus Falls, MN. Jess is also survived by her grandmother, Dr. Margery Neely, Manhattan, KS; Uncle Larry (Jill) Tarvestad, Goshen, KY; Aunt Sally Tarvestad, Manhattan, KS; Aunt Lisa (Pete) Klaes, Mission Viejo, CA and a large extended family and cousins whom she adored.
Jessica loved her role as floral manager at Price Cutter in Lebanon and loved her work family.
Our Jess touched the lives of many, many friends who have been so loving and supportive of her family during this rough time.
Eagle eye Van Horn would spot the most brilliant rock in a sea of gravel and present them to her mom the entirety of her life. Being blessed with the Van Horn “scowl” many may have found her loyalty and kindness a surprise as she was shy until one knew her. We will miss her humor and wit, her artistic flair, creativity and all those selfies! Jessie was kind, sweet, caring and friendly to everyone….except those who stood too close to her in line at the grocery store! Jess viewed all things as B.E.A.U.T.I.F.U.L. We always say I love you and Jessie knows how much she is loved and how proud we are to be her family. Honor her by saying I love you to those you care about. Until we meet again our beautiful, sweet baby girl!
Cremation and life celebration at the family land in Barnett, Missouri in summer 2022. Any condolences, letters to Jess (indicate if wish to be read at the celebration) may be sent to the Holman-Howe Funeral Home, 320 South Adams Avenue, Lebanon, MO 65536.
Jessica and family requests blessings to COPE House, Lebanon, MO, COMPASS, Lebanon, MO or Pathways, Clinton, MO via the funeral home.
