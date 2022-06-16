Jesse Howard Jun 16, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jesse Ray Howard, 48, of Manhattan, passed away Saturday, June 4th, at his property in Manhattan, he was formerly of Abilene. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, Manhattan is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News James Patterson sorry for saying white writers face racism Lawyer: Cosby must be held responsible for sex abuse of teen K-State soccer adds OU transfer Fauci tests positive for virus, has mild COVID-19 symptoms Manhattan Special Olympics unified volleyball finishes 2nd at USA Games Juneteenth celebrates just one of the United States’ 20 emancipation days – and the history of how emancipated people were kept unfree needs to be remembered, too Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994 Riley County Public Works reports $3.15M in damage from storm Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSorority houses damaged in thunderstorm, possible tornado that hit Manhattan areaSome parents say Rock Springs' gender policy isn't safe for kidsFormer USD 383 preschool nurse faces additional child sex chargesOfficials determine straight line winds, not tornado, caused damage in Riley CountyNBAF completes construction, plans to finish commissioning by end of summerK-State cross country coach Ryun Godfrey to retireMcCain Performance Series unveils lineup for 2022-23 seasonChaney Jones wishes Kanye West a happy birthday despite splitVeryl SwitzerSome names to consider for the next K-State football Ring of Honor class Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
