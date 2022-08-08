Jerry Weis Aug 8, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jerry S. Weis, age 86, of Manhattan, died August 6, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.He was born December 22, 1935.Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jerry S. Weis Obituary Funeral Home Manhattan Hospice House Information Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Police report for August 8, 2022 Riley County property owners to get taxing entity notice Festive morning melts barriers at Douglass Community Recreation Center Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help US issues sanctions on a 2nd virtual currency mixing firm 2nd arrest made in 2021 murder of Enfinnity Hayes Man who shot Ahmaud Arbery gets life sentence for hate crime K-State official urges drivers to be alert in rural areas Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFrankfort football coach remembers predecessor, former coachRiley County, Kansas voters reject 'Value Them Both' amendmentUSD 383 administrator reflects on special education's value amid staffing needsFormer Bob's Diner owner looks to withdraw from plea deal in child rape caseFamily tradition: Gramatica kicking legacy extends to next generationRiley County reports seven people in hospital, two in ICU for COVID-19K-State football adds new on-campus recruiting directorRCPD searches for 18-year-old Manhattan man in connection with robberyThe Flash pressing forward despite Ezra Miller's scandalsUSD 383 to stop using ‘Indians’ on future uniforms Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.