Jerry Keith Walker, 77, of Manhattan KS, passed away peacefully Monday September 27, 2021 with family by his side.
Jerry AKA Walker was born in Sherman, KS on April 5, 1944, the son of the late Arlene Ruth (Frazier) Walker and James Lawrence Walker. He attended and graduated from the Riverton, KS High School in 1963. He was the husband of Marita Lee (Gamino) Saunders, they have been together 31 years.
Walker has two daughters from a previous marriage, Elizabeth Chiles of O’ Fallon, Missouri, and Catherine Czarnecki and husband Matt of Warren Michigan. A sister, Nita, widow of Clayton Sizemore, of Wichita, KS.
He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Elijah Chiles, Noah Chiles, Gabriel Chiles; Gavin Walker Enzweiler, Sophia Czarnecki, and a whole mess of nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Annabelle (Walker) Stevens, Jimmy Walker, Arnold Walker, Gayle Walker.
Jerry never met a stranger and enjoyed the shooting range, NASCAR racing, wood working, auctions, ice cream every night, hearing about his grandchildren’s activity’s and taking off on his Harley with Marita.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 2, from 1 PM to 4 PM at Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation located at 1317 Poyntz Manhattan KS 66502.
The family requests any donations be directed to the Good Shepherd Home Care and Hospice, 3801 Vanesta Dr. Manhattan, Kansas 66503. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Sherman City Cemetery, in Sherman Kansas.
