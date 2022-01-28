Gerald “Jerry” Earl Ukena, passed away on January 25th, 2022 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan from COVID-19 complications, at the age of 70.
He was surrounded by his loving wife and children when the Lord came to take him home.
He was born May 16th, 1951 in Manhattan, KS. The proud son of Marvin E. and Lona Mae (Axelton) Ukena.
Jerry grew up in Manhattan and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1969. He then graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1981. He worked for McCall Pattern Company until his retirement in 2005. Jerry was always a humble man. Quiet by nature, smart as a whip, an all-around handyman and would drop everything to help his family. What he knew he wanted to teach, what he didn’t know he wanted to learn.
He was proud of where he came from, loved anything to do with maps, the land, and showing his wife, children and grandchildren our beautiful Country! He taught his children the great past time of baseball/softball, which the girls enjoyed immensely. Jerry became a Webelos Den Leader when his son Erik was starting his path in the Boy Scouts of America. He loved helping Erik nurture his passion for camping, nature, helping others and working with his hands. Erik earned his Eagle Scout and has gone on to be a pack leader. Jerry, with assistance of Erik, was able to guide his Grandson Craig to earn his Eagle Scout also.
He enjoyed being a part of “The Tea Party.” Being part of a group willing and able to talk about politics and the world with friends was a blessing.
He was married the love of his life, Catherine “Cathy” Mary (Eckart) at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Wamego, KS, in July of 1974. They were blessed with four girls and a boy.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Cathy, and by his children Brandy (Steve) Ukena-Bush of Manhattan, KS; Heather (Matt) Gilbert of Wamego, KS; Erik (Cristy) Ukena of St. George, KS; Carol Brooks of Manhattan, KS, and Jennifer Ukena of Manhattan, KS. Also, his Seven Grandchildren Craig, Haley, Madison, Sebastian, Thomas, Cody, and Cade. As well as four Great-Grandchildren, Kyler, Roland, Emry, and Treyton. Jerry was preceded in death by father in 1988, his mother in 2022, and his older brother Steven Ukena in 2016.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Sunday, January 30th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Funeral Services for Jerry will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 31st, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at Sunrise Cemetery, directly after the funeral.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502, is assisting the family with the service arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.