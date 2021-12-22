Gerald Dale “Jerry” Fournier, age 85, of Manhattan, died December 20, 2021, at the Colmery-O’Neil VAMC in Topeka.
He was born September 21, 1936, in Missoula, Montana, and was adopted by Joseph and Nina (Brown) Fournier, and had been a permanent resident of Manhattan since 1995.
Jerry served for four years in the United States Navy and then had a thirty-year career with Southwestern Bell as a manager. He then worked as a financial planner for many years until his full retirement.
He was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan and was very active in his church in Atchison and Wichita prior to moving to Manhattan.
He had served on his Homeowners Association Board, was active in the Chamber of Commerce in Wichita and Manhattan, a member of the Rotary Club, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Jerry enjoyed working out, traveling, swimming, fishing, watercolor painting nature scenes and barns, going for drives to enjoy the beautiful scenery, and most especially spending time with his family and going to all his grandchildren’s activities. He would tell us daily how blessed he was to have the family that he had.
He was married to Rosalie Katherine Simon on September 2, 1961, in Colwich, KS. Rosalie preceded him in death on March 3, 2006.
He was also preceded in death by his son Joseph Edward Fournier on January 29, 2001, his son-in-law Mark Stich, and by two sisters: Loretta and Sylvia.
Survivors include his three daughters: Kim Stich of Manhattan, Karen Ekart and her husband Tim of Manhattan, and Kristine “Kris” Dillon and her husband Tommy of Manhattan; seven grandchildren: Katy Ann Stich, Joe Ekart (Emily), Kelsy Strong (Calin), Lindsy Ekart, Tyler, Cole and Chase Dillon; and six great-grandchildren: William, T.J., Claire, Mike and Brookie Ekart, and Cori Strong.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 28th, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church with Father Ryan McCandless as Celebrant.
Interment will follow in Valley View Memorial Park east of Manhattan.
The family will receive friends Monday, December 27th, from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. followed by a Parish Vigil at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jerry Fournier Memorial Fund for improvements at Valley View Memorial Park. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.