Gerald Warner “Jerry” Burson of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away at age 78 on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community-Bramlage House.
Jerry was born in Aransas Pass, Texas on February 21, 1944, to the late Elmer Theodore Burson and Pansy Inez Crenshaw. He graduated from Camelback High School in Phoenix, Arizona and later earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Lindenwood College in St. Charles, Missouri. Jerry was a Boy Scout in his youth, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and notably, was the youngest Eagle Scout in the United States at that time.
In April 1974, he was united in marriage to Barbara Jean O’Malley in Fort Riley, Kansas. A career soldier, Jerry hauled his family across the world and back, from Fort Riley to Bad Kreuznach, West Germany, and then to Fort Hood, Texas. He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War, a Bronze Star recipient from that conflict, and retired from the US Army in 1980.
In addition to his family and country, Jerry held an abiding love for music, art, NASCAR racing and the camaraderie of friends, always finding ways to mix those activities. After returning to Manhattan in 2001, he became an active member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Lafayette Masonic Lodge #16, the American Legion Pearce-Keller Post #17, VFW Post #1786, and the Tuttle Creek Lake Association. He enjoyed entertaining with his dobro at the farmer’s market on Saturdays and singing with the church choir.
Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara; four children, Patrick (Dawn), Jeanette, Gwendolyn (Brian), and Michael (Shelley); five grandchildren (Reid, Liam, Nora, Aurora, Aislinn), and older brother, Larry. He is preceded in death by his parents and oldest brother, Gary.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Friday, August 19 at 10:00 AM at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, followed by an interment service at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Fort Riley Branch, Manhattan. Military honors will be rendered by the Fort Riley Honor Guard and the Masonic service by the Lafayette Masonic Lodge.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be directed to the Gerald W Burson Memorial Fund and sent in care of Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home.
