Jerome Sylvester “Jerry” Beihl, age 77, of Manhattan, died January 18, 2022, at his residence.
He was born July 18, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Frederick and Regina Rose (Greaney) Beihl.
In 1963, Jerry joined the United States Army and served for 26 plus years retiring at the rank of Sergeant First Class. He served during the Vietnam Conflict and had received the Army Lapel Button, Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Award, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Army Commendation Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, Good Conduct Medal (8), Army Achievement Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Citation, Vietnam Campaign Medal with one Silver Star, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm and Expert (M-16 Rifle) Sharpshooter.
Following his military service he worked security at Sears and as the head of Transportation and Security at Flint Hills Job Corps Center. He was also an Auxiliary Lieutenant Police Officer for Riley County Police Department for 13 years.
Jerome was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, and 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. He was also a huge Kansas State Football fan.
On March 23, 1968, at Church of our Lady of Mercy Cross Chapel, in Blessington, County Wicklow, Ireland, he was married to Josephine Teresa Edwards.
Survivors include his wife Josephine of Manhattan; two children: Andrew Beihl of Pittsburg, KS, and Pamela Beihl (Kayra Joy) of Kansas City, KS; grandchildren: Victoria Yartz, Riley Beihl, Carson Beihl, Grayson Beihl, Quincy Beihl and Carolina Vargas; daughter-in-law Kelly Yartz; and sister-in-law Kathleen Edwards.
A Parish Vigil will be held at 9:30 A.M. Thursday, January 27th, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, January 27th, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church with Father Ryan McCandless as Celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley.
Jerry lived a life of service to his family, his church, his community and country. His friendly and good nature will be greatly missed by all who had the good fortune to know and love him.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Manhattan Catholic Schools or Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
