Jerry William Abitz, 81, of Wheaton, Kansas, died Sunday, December 13, 2020. He is survived by his brothers, Lee Abitz (Barbara), Emmett, and Ron Abitz (Barbara), Westmoreland. Jerry will lie-in-state from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Sunday, December 27, 2020, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Wheaton, Kansas. Private funeral services will be held. Suggested memorial contributions to St. Luke Lutheran Church in care of Campanella-Kufahl Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanelllafuneral.com.
