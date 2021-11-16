Jerome Banfield Carlson passed from this earth to his Happy Place with his LORD and Savior Jesus Christ on November 9, 2021. He was 93. Born in Manhattan, Kansas to Harry and Helen (Walbridge) Carlson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Clifford Carlson and Carl Carlson, sister Dorothy Bean, daughter Hannah Carlson, also the mother of his children JoAnn (Williams) Carlson, and his late wife Beulah Morain.
He is survived by wife Norma Jean Byrd, sons Andy (Lissette) Carlson, Benjamin (Eleanor) Carlson, Joseph (Jean) Carlson, Matthew (Lori) Carlson, daughters Thea (Dennis) Reust, Sylvia Carlson & (Victor) Herrera, and Margaret Carlson. Grandchildren Jesse (April) Carlson, Josie Carlson, Elizabeth (Daniel) Toki, Henry (Brea) Carlson, Angelina Carlson, Ethan Carlson, Isaac Carlson, Hannah Carlson, Guillermo Herrera, Ann Herrera, great grandchildren Bryce, Colton, Jessica and Mia Carlson. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
Jerome served in the Army National Guard in 1947, then was an elementary schoolteacher in Hutchinson, Ks, and a Maintenance Engineer in Tulsa at ORU for many years.
In his spare time he enjoyed singing in the church choir, occasionally playing the piano, accordian, and trumpet. He enjoyed leading his family at home in singing around the piano as well.
After retiring he often frequented the VFW on Saturday nights for dancing and fun.
He always enjoyed ministering to seniors in several local nursing homes, helping to lead hymn sings, sharing scripture and praying with the residents. He was also an Ombusdman.
Over the years he took many pictures and stayed in touch thru letters and phone calls to family and friends. He loved going for wallks, often taking his children to the local park, always bringing a sack with him to pick up trash and help keep the area clean.
There will be a memorial service for him on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 4:00 pm at Calvary Temple Church, 4701 W. Edison in Tulsa.
