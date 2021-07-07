Jenny Lynn Rossing, age 28, of Clay Center, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Clay Center.
She was born on February 2, 1993 in Clay Center, the daughter of Rowdan Ray and Jandrea Sue (Siebold) Rossing. She graduated in 2011 from Clay Center Community High School where she played volleyball and basketball. Following high school, she graduated from Bellus Academy in Manhattan.
Jenny was a ray of sunshine and had a bubbly personality who loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed cruising the country back roads and was a friend to many and could lift anyone’s spirit.
She is survived by her father, Rowdan Rossing; her mother, Jandrea Siebold; two sisters, Elizabeth White and Kelee Siebold; three brothers, Devin Siebold, Linden Rossing and Rowdy Rossing, Jr.; her boyfriend, Sheldon Pfizenmaier; grandmother, Betty Siebold; grandfather, Leonard Stogsdill and her Great Dane, Capone.
She was preceded in death by a grandmother, Sandy Stogsdill and a grandfather, Gary Siebold.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home and can be viewed on the funeral home’s website.
Memorials may be made to the Jenny Rossing Memorial Fund and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com
