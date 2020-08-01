Jeffrey (Jeff) P. Snyder, 66, of Manhattan, KS, formerly of Valdosta, GA passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born in Cheverly, MD on September 28, 1953, to Roger Elias and Fern Gladys (Jones) Snyder. Raised in College Park until his family moved to Phoenix, AZ where he graduated from Paradise Valley High school. After studying Psychology in Glendale, AZ he returned back to Maryland and continued his education at Howard Community College, receiving a degree in Business Management. Jeff discovered his love of traveling during the course of his 17-year career with numerous travel agencies and airlines. His love for animals then led him to an 18-year career as a Dog Trainer. Jeff was known for his passion for music, playing his drums, love of the outdoors, compassion towards animals, and his generous and humble nature. Jeff is survived by his daughter, Lauren Cosson (Justin); his granddaughter, Audrey; his brother, John (Debi); his sister-in-law Carol; his nephews Eugene, Daniel, and Allen; his nieces Wendy and Amanda; and his loyal companion Arrow. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Roger and Richard. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 9:30 am at Carlson's-Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, 1317 Poyntz Avenue Manhattan, KS 66502. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Animal Welfare Institute in Washington, DC, that seeks to “alleviate the suffering inflicted on animals by people”.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.