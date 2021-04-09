Jeanette Ann Auld, age 74, of Manhattan, died April 6, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
She was born June 26, 1946, in Manhattan, Kansas, the daughter of Calvin and Pauline (Murphy) Conwell. The family moved to Alta Vista early when she was about 1, and then lived with grandparents Conwell for several years while their house was being built.
Jeanette graduated from Alta Vista High School.
On September 25, 1964, at the Welcome Presbyterian Church in Alta Vista, she was married to James H. Auld.
Jeanette worked at Kansas State University in Housing and Dining and was the supervisor for the RA’s at residence halls and worked on matching up roommates.
She enjoyed camping and fishing but he times she enjoyed the most was spent with her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include one son: James Lee Auld and his wife Kari of Olathe, KS; two daughters: Shelly Pauline Colvin and her husband Steven of Springfield, MO, and Stephanie Lynn Torres and her husband Enrique of St. George, KS; one sister Sharon Hoffman and her husband Kip of Alta Vista, KS; nine grandchildren: James, Tyler, Chloe, Leea and Bailey Auld, Samuel and Savanna Colvin, and Melanie and Olivia Torres-Auld; one great granddaughter Addison Auld and the second great grandchild expected soon.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 6:00 P.M. Saturday, April 17 th , at her home, 1301 Zeandale Road, Manhattan.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.